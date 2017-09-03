Price Co. toddler dead after being run over

For the first time, we're hearing what a man who fatally shot four people in the Wausau area told police on March 22.More >>
For the first time, we're hearing what a man who fatally shot four people in the Wausau area told police on March 22.More >>
Foggy tonight, then sunny and warmer Sunday.More >>
Foggy tonight, then sunny and warmer Sunday.More >>
Spotty showers possible late Sunday night as a cold front moves in. Breezy and cooling the next few days with additional spotty shower chances.More >>
Spotty showers possible late Sunday night as a cold front moves in. Breezy and cooling the next few days with additional spotty shower chances.More >>