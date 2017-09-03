Price Co. toddler dead after being run over - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Price Co. toddler dead after being run over

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
PRICE COUNTY (WAOW) -

A toddler is dead in Price County after being run over in a driveway, according to the Sheriff. 

It all happened a little before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday in the Township of Hill. 

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 15 month-old baby that was run over. 

The child was transported and later died at a hospital. 

No other information is available.

