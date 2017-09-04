Top 5 Plays of the Week: Sept. 3, 2017

It's Sunday night, a night usually dedicated to the NFL, but there was tons of high school action this week and it did not disappoint. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week we caught on camera presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Chequamegon vs. No .6 Stratford. The Tigers get it done on special teams. Andrew Schoenfuse takes the punt 50 yards to the house.

No. 4 - Top ranked Edgar opening conference play against Tomahawk. William Raatz picks off Easton Phalon. He runs it to the 20.

No. 3 - Merrill's Morgan Wardell hammers home an ace. Merrill wins it 3-1.

No. 2 - Assumption's Cole Statz throws it deep, but Jordan Radue comes through with the interception. Greyhounds win it 18-0.

No. 1 - Hodags trying to ice the game but Nathan Rodman picks it off. He goes 96 yards to the house to put east back in the game.