BREAKING: Stabbing reported near the Town of Edgar

MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

Marathon County Sheriff's Department officials say what began as a random traffic stop led to finding a stabbing victim - a passenger in the car.  

The vehicle was pulled over in the Town of Wien, near Edgar. 

The female driver of the car is being treated as a witness in the stabbing, according to Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department. 

Officials are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place.

No other information is available at this time. 

