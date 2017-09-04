BREAKING: Stabbing reported near the Town of Edgar

Marathon County Sheriff's Department officials say what began as a random traffic stop led to finding a stabbing victim - a passenger in the car.

The vehicle was pulled over in the Town of Wien, near Edgar.

The female driver of the car is being treated as a witness in the stabbing, according to Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department.

Officials are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place.

No other information is available at this time.

