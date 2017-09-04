One dead after officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday near 39th and Congress streets.

Police said officers were called to the area for reports of a large fight in the street involving suspects. Some people were armed with bats, according to police.

Police said a man fired a gun while outside a residence while officers were in the area. That led to a confrontation with officers who then shot the suspect, according to a release from the department.

The 37-year-old man who was shot by police died at the scene. His name has not yet been released by investigators.

Two officers fired shots during the incident. They have been placed on administrative duty per standard department policy.

No officers were injured.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Several streets and alleys in the area were blocked until around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Everything is now back open to the public.