A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest late Sunday night in Vilas County, according the the Eagle River Police Department.

Officials say a 19-year-old Eagle River man is in custody on a charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

They say the shooting happened on the 400 block of E. Wall St. around 11:42 p.m. The 20-year-old, of Conover, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Names are not being released at this time.