Scammers try to trick Lincoln Co. man twice

Scammers tried to trick a Pine River man out of money not once, but twice, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff Department.

Officials say the man was contacted and told he won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. The man told the caller he knew it was a scam.

He later received a letter from the IRS, demanding he pay taxes on his sweepstakes winnings.

The man reported the incident to the sheriff's department.

Lincoln County officials say they are averaging about five reports of scams per day.