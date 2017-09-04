Packers sign guard Lane Taylor to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, that the team has signed starting left guard Lane Taylor to a contract extension.

The deal is reportedly a three-year extension for $16.5 million. That is in addition to the $2.8 million he was already scheduled to make this season, in what would have been his final year. Taylor will earn $7.8 million in 2017.

Taylor, who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Oklahoma State, was one of three Packers linemen (David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga) to start every game last season. He was part of a line that helped the offense rank in the top 10 in several categories during the 2016 regular season, including points per game (No. 4, 27.0), yards per game (No. 8, 368.8) and first downs (No. 7, 349).

The guard is now under contract through the 2020 season.