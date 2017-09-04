Sen. Testin heads Elder Abuse Task Force - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sen. Testin heads Elder Abuse Task Force

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) has been chosen to serve on the Wisconsin Attorney General's Task Force on Elder Abuse.

In the last year, one in nine seniors reported being a victim of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Over the next two decades, those cases are expected to rise by 72 percent. 

Senator Testin said his own family has been a target in the past. 

"Just last May, a great uncle of mine who lives down in Texas received a phone call saying that I was in trouble in Oklahoma and he needed to send money," said Testin.

He said his uncle had the wherewithal to realize it was a scam, but Testin recognized that is not often the case with senior citizens.

The task force will meet quarterly. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.