Sen. Testin heads Elder Abuse Task Force

Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) has been chosen to serve on the Wisconsin Attorney General's Task Force on Elder Abuse.

In the last year, one in nine seniors reported being a victim of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Over the next two decades, those cases are expected to rise by 72 percent.

Senator Testin said his own family has been a target in the past.

"Just last May, a great uncle of mine who lives down in Texas received a phone call saying that I was in trouble in Oklahoma and he needed to send money," said Testin.

He said his uncle had the wherewithal to realize it was a scam, but Testin recognized that is not often the case with senior citizens.

The task force will meet quarterly.