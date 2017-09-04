Wausau's new bike trail off to a good start

A biking trail in north central Wisconsin is off to a fast start for locals to enjoy.

The Sylvan Hill Bike park opened last week, and is already filled with people going up and down the paths.

The trail is mixed with hilly roads and deep trails. Both friendly for extreme bikers, and for those who are just looking for a nice ride.

"So much thrills" said Jeff Pothen, an active rider, "in and out of trees and over rocks. It's a lot of fun."

Sylvan Hill is also open to hikers on the trails.

The Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC. is returning in a few weeks to add more features on the bike ramps.