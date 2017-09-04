Wausau Labor Day parade draws hundreds, Local 388 collects donations

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the annual Labor Day parade Monday afternoon in Wausau.

Local high school marching bands, floats, emergency vehicles and more traveled down 3rd Avenue.

Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger was selected to be grand marshal of the parade and he says it's an important celebration.

"Well today is a celebration of American workers, the people that make our society, our industry work," said Karger. "They make America what it has become."

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers was also there collecting food and money for The Neighbors' Place.

Some members of Local 388 walked the parade throwing out candy while others walked food carts down to collect the donations.

"We're showing the good side of labor," said Local 388 member Jeff Starr. "So many times we get a bad rap... greedy, etc. We're giving back. The food drive's for Marathon County Labor Council and then we donate the food to The Neighbors' Place."

This was the fifth year Local 388 has marched to collect donations for the Neighbors' Place.