Northwoods summer tourism season ends strong

Businesses and residents in the Northwoods said goodbye to the summer tourism season Monday.

Several area shop owners said it was a successful few months.

"When it rains it's actually good for businesses in town, because people are generally on their boats when it's sunny out, so when there's nothing to do out on the lake often times they'll come to brewing company, or walk up and down town," said Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad.

A large part of the successful season came down to the Fourth of July weekend.

"We broke records, we put 900 people through the Minocqua Brewing Company for four days straight," said Bangstad. "It was wild."

Labor Day weekend was also successful for Bangstad.

"It was wildly rainy and cruddy on Saturday," said Bangstad. "People were up here and they had nothing to do so it was a big huge day for us Saturday."

While some businesses may have closed up a bit early on Monday, they'll adjust their hours and carry on through the four seasons.