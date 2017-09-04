Northwoods residents send off tourists in annual tradition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Northwoods residents send off tourists in annual tradition

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
HAZELHURST(WAOW) -

Dozens of people stood outside the Whitman Bar and Grill in Hazelhurst for hours to wave goodbye to the cars leaving the Northwoods.

As vehicles headed down Highway 51, they were met with waves and goodbyes.

"It's really a friendly Wisconsin way to say goodbye and thanks for a great summer and get home safe," said Barry Smith, who has been participating in the tradition for decades. "It's just a fun time."

This was the 47th year for the send off started by the Whitmans.

"We're the originals," said Mary Whitman, owner of the Whitman Bar and Grill. "It's a good bye to summer."

Whitman said they stay open all year, but summer is the best.

