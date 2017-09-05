Muskie strikes again, injures Minnesota woman

For the second time this year, a muskie has attacked a woman on a Minnesota lake.

According to the mother of the 22-year-old victim, she was sitting on a dock on Island Lake, dangling her feet in the water around three p.m. on Sunday.

Victim Paige Dougherty's mom, Wendy Haldorson, said the family saw a 36-40 inch fish near where Dougherty's feet had been.

"I looked down and everyone looked over and we saw a big muskie's mouth coming out of the water," Haldorson said.

Haldorson said Dougherty was wearing an ankle bracelet, and there were multiple walleye the family was going to fillet for dinner hanging off the dock.

"I just never thought that it would happen to me personally or even someone I knew," Dougherty said.

Dougherty currently has a bandaged foot, and will be headed to work on Tuesday.

In July, a 10-year-old girl was bit on Island lake by a muskie, and received 25 stitches for her injuries.

Since 2013, the Minnesota DNR reports nearly 5,400 muskies have been stocked in the Island Lake Reservoir, making it one of the highest muskie-populated waterways in St. Louis County.