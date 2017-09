Students at UW-Stevens Point may notice the addition of parking meters along campus and surrounding streets, Tuesday.

The new city meters take coins and cards and cost 50 cents per hour. This is 25 cents cheaper than the university run meters.

With a new year, comes new technology. The meters will send a warning text message when the meter is about to expire, giving students the chance to reload their meter from their phones.

Meters will be enforced Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Stevens Point mayor cleared up confusion about the parking meters last week.