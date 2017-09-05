Names, charges released in Stevens Point armed robbery

A 32-year-old man faces armed robbery charges after targeting a guest at the Knight's Inn in Stevens Point.

It happened at 10:22 p.m. Sunday.

Drugs were involved in that armed robbery turned stabbing over the weekend, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

They said Timothy Butts of Milwaukee tried to rob a guest of the inn in a room and the guest took the suspect's weapon and defended himself by stabbing the suspect. They said the suspect left the scene after being stabbed once.

Detective Sgt. Tony Babl told Newsline 9 the two did not know each other.

The suspect was found after a random traffic stop near Edgar, according to police. They said the 32-year-old man was treated for his stab wound and was then taken into custody. It is unknown what kind of weapon he used during the armed robbery.

The General Manager of the Knights Inn told Newsline 9 this sort of thing never happens at their establishment.