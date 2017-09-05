Students head back to school in central Wisconsin

Stevens Point Area Senior High School was one of hundreds of central Wisconsin schools starting back up Tuesday after summer vacation.

Principal Jon Vollendorf said this time of year is always full of mixed emotions.

"It brings in anxiety and excitement," Vollendorf said.

The halls were filled with students running around saying hello to friends and looking for their classes.

"Its nice to have the students back because it makes the place more lively" school nurse Sarah Castleberg said.

Castleberg worked over the summer in the school and said it was quiet.

"Now school is here, its more exciting," Castleberg said.

Both Vollendorf and Castleberg said the first day of school was always exciting for them, even as adults.

"I love everything about it." Vollendorf said. "The weather, season, and homecoming."