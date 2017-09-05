Republican Johnson says he wants to protect 'Dreamers'

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says President Donald Trump has "given Congress six months to get our act together" to protect young immigrants who were brought into the country as children.

Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program known as DACA.

Johnson says he looks forward to passing bipartisan legislation to "fix" the immigration system, end incentives for illegal entry, secure the border and "lawfully protect the Dreamers."

That is a term for participants in the program popularized by supporters.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, says he hopes that the House and Senate will find consensus on a permanent legislative solution for young immigrants.

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin says Trump's move is wrong and "we must right this wrong."