Ex-sheriff Clarke to join Trump PAC

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is joining a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Clarke announced in an email Tuesday that he will serve as spokesman and senior adviser for America First Action. He said the PAC serves to elect Republican candidates who support Trump.

"I will help make sure we elect the candidates who will do what they promise in support of President Trump’s agenda," he said in the email. "Just as important, I will see to it that the will of the American people is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment."

Clarke abruptly resigned as Milwaukee County's top cop last Thursday without revealing what his next move would be.

"I will have news about my next steps in the very near future," he said in a written statement.

The firebrand sheriff is one of Trump's most vocal supporters on television and social media and was among the few black officials to speak in support of his candidacy during the GOP's convention last summer.

He's built a following among conservative with a brash personality and provocative social-media presence.

Following Clarke's resignation announcement, Politico reported that Clarke would take a job in the president's administration, a move that would have reunited Clarke with Gen. John Kelly, the current White House Chief of Staff.

Kelly was DHS secretary in May when Clarke announced that he was resigning to join the agency. Clarke later said he was not accepting the position.