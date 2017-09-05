Report: Packers sign former 49ers DL Quinton Dial

The Packers have signed former 49ers defensive lineman Quinton Dial, according to multiple reports.

Dial is the second former 49ers defender to be added to the Packers roster this week, joining outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks.

The former 5th round pick started 26 games for the 49ers over the past two seasons. However, Dial was the odd man out after the team transitioned from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defensive scheme.

The Packers, who run a 3-4, expect Dial to fit right into their defense. He'll join a suddenly-crowded defensive line group that includes established starters Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark, up-and-comers Dean Lowry, Christian Ringo and Montravius Adams, and fellow veteran newcomer Ricky Jean-Francois.

The #Packers want Dial to play role similar to Letroy Guion. The 6-5, 318-pound Dial can play nose, end or 3-technique. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 5, 2017

The Packers will also have to make a corresponding move to get their roster back down to 53 players.