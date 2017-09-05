$22 million apartment project to be built in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A $22 million dollar luxury apartment building is being built on Wausau's west side.

Construction and real estate investment company S.C. Swiderski, LLC out of Mosinee announced the plans Tuesday.

The 3-story apartment building will be located at N. 12th avenue and Merrill avenue in Wausau. It will have 132 luxury apartments.

The company plans to break ground on the project in early September.

The building will have studio, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments between 654 and 1334 square feet. There will also be underground parking.

“These apartments will fill an under-served niche in Wausau providing an upscale rental option with great community amenities and the convenience of underground parking," said Leasing Department Manager Kari Kissow.

S.C. Swiderski is the architect, building and owner of Urban West.