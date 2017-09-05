Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 4

For the fourth straight week, Edgar holds onto the top spot of our Newsline 9 "Power 9" rankings. The 'Cats opened Marawood Conference play on Friday with a 44-0 win at Tomahawk.

The most significant movement in this week's poll revolves around Spencer/Columbus. The Rockets drop two spots after a road loss at Stanley-Boyd, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 5, on Friday.

Amherst takes over the No. 2 spot after a 36-0 win over conference rival Shiocton, and fellow CWC-Large contender Iola-Scandinavia leaps up two spots to No. 3.

In the bottom half of the poll, Newman Catholic earned its most significant eight-man win on Friday, downing state-ranked Sevastapol on the road.

Marathon returns to the Top 9 after a big win at Abbotsford, which was previously ranked No. 4.

1) Edgar (1)

2) Amherst (3)

3) Iola-Scandinavia (5)

4) Spencer/Columbus (2)

5) Stratford (6)

6) Newman Catholic (7)

7) Wild Rose (8)

8) Wisconsin Rapids (9)

9) Marathon (NR)