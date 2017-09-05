Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 4

For the fourth straight week, Edgar holds onto the top spot in our Newsline 9 "Power 9" rankings, while Spencer/Columbus drops a few spots after its loss to Stanley-Boyd.More >>
He's only a junior, but Iola-Scandinavia's Bryce Huettner has become quite the leader and showstopper for the Thunderbirds this season.More >>
Edgar holds onto the top spot in this week's "Power 9" rankings, but there are plenty of moving parts behind the Wildcats.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Thanks for downloading the new Magic of March App, your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state high school hockey and basketball tournaments.More >>
The Packers have signed former 49ers defensive lineman Quinton Dial, according to multiple reports.More >>
Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, that the team has signed starting left guard Lane Taylor to a contract extension.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week we caught on camera presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Now that waivers have been processed, the Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2017 practice squad following Saturday's roster cuts.More >>
Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 7-2 Sunday to take three of four games from the Nationals.More >>
The Packers have traded outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys according to ESPN Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer.More >>
The entire kitchen sink was thrown at Tom Journell's UW Stevens Point football program Saturday afternoon. A 95-minute rain delay, an offense that recorded negative five yards through most of the first quarter and a 14-0 deficit late in first half. But despite every roadblock throw its way, UWSP football found a way to win a come-from-behind 34-33 double overtime thriller.More >>
