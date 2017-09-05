Father who triggered Amber Alert sentenced to three years in prison

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The man who triggered an hours-long Amber Alert was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to three felonies Tuesday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Jamie Hunt, 35, fled with his eight-year-old son June 10 after beating, strangling and threatening to kill his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint. Hunt turned himself in, hours after the alert was issued. His son was unhurt.

In a plea deal that dismissed three other charges, including two felonies, Hunt was convicted of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery intending to cause bodily harm, court records said.

The judge ordered Hunt to spend six years on extended supervision after he is released from prison.

The Amber Alert began when Hunter armed himself with a machete and continued to abuse and threaten the child's mother at a rural Mosinee home, investigators said.