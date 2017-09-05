Central Wisconsin mayors discuss concerns over new mining bill

The mayors of Wausau, Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids met at the Portage County Annex Tuesday to discuss concerns about a newly introduced mining bill.

Following the informational meeting, where they heard a presentation from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, the mayors wrote a joint opposition letter to Senate Bill 395.

The bill repeals current environmental restrictions that were put in place back in 1998.

Those laws stated a company had to prove a sulfide mine could operate 10 years without polluting nearby water sources, and also show no signs of pollution after 10 years of being closed.

The new legislation aims to change that process.

"It will adjust the permitting process here in Wisconsin to reflect the realities of the 21st Century," said Sen. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst), one of the lawmakers who introduced the bill.

Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke, Stevens Point Mayor Michael Wiza and Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zachary Vruwink believe the move poses too strong of pollution concerns.

"Once it's there, cleaning it is next to impossible."

The Wisconsin River is prominent in all three cities, making the issue particularly concerning to them.

"Wisconsin Rapids is a river city with the Wisconsin River running right through the city," said Vruwink. "So we believe water quality is just as important as air quality and others."

But Sen. Tiffany said the bill wouldn't eliminate environmental restrictions, just change them.

"We have a long, proud history of mining in WI, I think we should be able to do it," he said. "I think we should have good, tough, rigorous, environmental laws, and if a company can meet those - then they should be able to mine."

The first hearing on the bill will take place Thursday in Ladysmith.