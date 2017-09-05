Merrill man charged with raping a child - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill man charged with raping a child

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) -

A Merrill man is facing three rape charges. 

Court records said that 28 year-old Robert Shank is charged with three counts of having sex with a child under the age of 12. 

Prosecutors said that the incidents happened at a rural Lincoln County home, starting in 2016. 

The criminal complaint said that the investigation began after the victim's mother called police. 

Court records said Shank is out of jail on $5,000 cash bond.

