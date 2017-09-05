Merrill man charged with raping a child

A Merrill man is facing three rape charges.

Court records said that 28 year-old Robert Shank is charged with three counts of having sex with a child under the age of 12.

Prosecutors said that the incidents happened at a rural Lincoln County home, starting in 2016.

The criminal complaint said that the investigation began after the victim's mother called police.

Court records said Shank is out of jail on $5,000 cash bond.