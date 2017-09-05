EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A look at Wisconsin crime labs as they struggle to keep up

Analysts are struggling to keep up with the workload as evidence submissions continue to grow at Wisconsin crime labs. From DNA samples to testing drug evidence, the crime labs are crucial to cracking cases.

"We can't get it wrong," said Nikki Roehm, deputy director for the crime lab bureau for the Department of Justice. "Everything we do we want admissible to court."

From 2015-2016, submissions grew by nearly 50 percent.

"This is a real trend," said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. "Right now we're keeping pace, can't keep pace forever with the staff you have."

Schimel said the drug epidemic is one reason for the dramatic increase in evidence submissions.

"Methamphetamine is the next thing that we really need to be worried about, the Northwoods law enforcement knows this very, very well," said Schimel. "Law enforcement tells me they're saying for methamphetamine is 'use me once, I might let you go, use me twice, I own your soul.' It's that bad, it's that addictive."

DNA sampling is also on the rise at crime labs.

"With the sexual assault kit initiative nationwide, part of our plan was to go address the accumulated kits that go back 20 years, but also was to change current practices," said Schimel. "So now law enforcement doesn't collect those kits and put them on a shelf somewhere like they've been doing for many years."

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel announced new initiatives aimed at lessening the workload for analysts and keeping up with testing evidence.

"We're going to hire LTE's, or part time, temporary employees, they come and work as a forensic biology tech for us," said Schimel.

Schimel said this helps keep employees in Wisconsin as well. He also announced he'd be authorizing overtime while adding employees.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has three crime labs in the state, Madison, Milwaukee and Madison.

Newsline 9 was given a rare behind-the-scenes look at the lab in Madison to see how they function on a day-to-day basis.

"It allows us to get answers to things that maybe in some other ways we wouldn't know," said Roehm. "They're critical to the whole criminal justice system."

The crime lab in Wausau is not full service. The Madison lab will work on evidence from central Wisconsin.