Tuesday Sports Report: Newman volleyball kicks off conference pl - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Newman volleyball kicks off conference play with 3-0 sweep of Auburndale

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball
Medford 3, Menomonie 0
Nekoosa 3, Adams-Friendship 1
Newman Catholic 3, Auburndale 0
Port Edwards 3, Gresham 0
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0
Stratford 3, Assumption 0

Boys Soccer
Amherst 8, Pacelli 0
Ashland 3, Lakeland 2
Columbus Catholic 3, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 1
Phelps 10, Antigo 0
Wausau East 5, D.C. Everest 4
Wausau West 10, Merrill 0
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Marshfield 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.