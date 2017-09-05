Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers

Posted:

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Robert Stephenson escaped threats while pitching into the seventh on Tuesday night, and Scooter Gennett homered during Cincinnati's five-run rally in the bottom of the inning, sending the Reds to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The last-place Reds have taken the first two games in the series from Milwaukee, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Brewers remained 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. They also trail Arizona and Colorado in the wild card race.

Stephenson (4-4) used his slider to escape a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the fourth inning, fanning the next three. The Reds turned three double plays behind the rookie to scuttle rallies.

Zach Davies (16-8) took only his second loss on the road this season, allowing two runs -- one of them unearned -- in 5 2/3 innings. Davies is 8-2 in 15 road starts.

The Reds put it away with five runs off the bullpen in the seventh.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.