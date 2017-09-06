Wake Up Pet Pause: Unexpected pet expenses - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Pet Pause: Unexpected pet expenses

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

A cute dog or cat can captivate someone online or at a shelter. It's easy to make a quick decision and not think about vet costs or extra expenses. Dolores Glytas joins us for another edition of Pet Pause to make sure we are prepared for all scenarios.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.