Man beaten badly by robbers in rest stop bathroom

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- The people who run a rest stop in Dodge County say security upgrades are likely after a violent attack in the men's bathroom.



The Dodge County sheriff says an out-of-state truck driver stopped at the facility along Interstate 41 in Lomira around 10:30 Monday night.



He went to the bathroom, where the sheriff says two men jumped over one of the stalls, attacked the man and took his money.



A maintenance worker at the rest stop says the building doesn't have security cameras, but that could be changing.



The truck driver, a 55 year old man from Pennsylvania, had serious head injuries.



He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.



The suspects are still on the loose.