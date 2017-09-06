Drivers explain the importance of bus safety

As the new school year begins, buses head out on the road again.

Lamers Bus Line of Weston encourages people to stay cautious on the roads and while riding the bus.

Lamers' dispatcher Sean McCue said it's not only in the bus drivers hands to ensure safety, but the whole community.

"It's our community, it's our children," said McCue. "The more we're all involved and aware of safe transport certainly the better."

McCue explains the safety precautions students need to take when boarding their bus.

"During harsh weather, they should always use the railing to prevent falling," said McCue.

He said being on time at their bus stop is another way to be safe, because it means children won't be running toward the bus fearing they will miss it.

Safety does only imply for students on the bus, but other drivers sharing the road.

"Anywhere from 100 to 200 feet is advisable for drivers to be from a stopped bus" McCue explains. "It's more important to do so during slipper weather."

In 2016, Wisconsin added a new regulation stating all Wisconsin school buses must have flashing amber lights. The driver turns on the lights when they're 100-200 feet from stopping.

"It requires all motorist to make a complete stop."

When buses arrive at their spots, drivers will check all mirrors to make sure there is no traffic behind them and that the children are at their stop safely.

"The children should always wait for the stop sign to be out before crossing to get on" said McCue, "and other drivers should no not to pass."

McCue said if everyone follows the rules, everyone can enjoy the ride in a safe manner.