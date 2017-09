A plant in Portage County was evacuated and 39 people were sent to the hospital after a gas leak Tuesday night, according to Monogram Appetizers.

Employees of the company on Moore Road reported feeling ill around 9:30 p.m. First responders reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide, due to a malfunctioning exhaust fan.

All employees were seen on-site and no serious injuries were reported, company leaders said. The 39 people were sent to the hospital for further evaluation and observation.

The plant is currently shutdown while the fan is fixed.