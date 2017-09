A movie that started out as a little project with big dreams makes its debut on Thursday.

"The 60 Yard Line," filmed in Green Bay about two years ago, is a romantic comedy about a guy who has to pick between his Packers lifestyle and a girl.

Former Packers John Kuhn and Mark Tauscher both have cameos in the film.

"I'm feeling incredibly excited and fortunate to be in this situation. Most, any films don't get a theatrical release and to be in 60 theaters in incredible. Just really excited, a little nervous but excited," writer and actor Nick Greco told WBAY-TV, a media partner of Newsline 9.