Medford man dumped into recycling truck after hiding in Appleton dumpster

A man who hid from police in a dumpster was nearly turned into recycling, according to Appleton Police.

It all started on the morning of Sept. 5, when a suspect ran from the scene of a disturbance in a parking lot near the intersection of N. Richmond Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.

A short time later, police received a call from a city employee who was driving a recycling truck. The employee had emptied a recycling dumpster at a local business and found the man had been dumped into the hopper of the truck.

The driver heard yelling and stopped the truck. The suspect crawled out of the hopper and took off.

Police say they found the suspect in a nearby yard. He took off again and climbed a fence, but collapsed in another yard.

Appleton Police say the man suffered a serious head injury that likely happened when he was dumped into the recycling truck.

The department identified the suspect as a 36-year-old Medford man. He will be booked into the Outagamie County Jail after he is given medical clearance.

Police are recommending a charge of Obstructing an Officer.

Additional charges are possible. Appleton Police say an officer was hurt while trying to arrest the suspect. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.