Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Possible arsonist and fireworks thi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Possible arsonist and fireworks thief

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

TOWN OF EASTON (WAOW) - The search is on in the Town of Easton for a possible arsonist and fireworks thief.

A fire destroyed an uninsured home on East Tower Road on Aug. 26 when the homeowner was gone, Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Dale Ruechel said.

"At the same time, someone stole a large amount of fireworks from a shed on the property and stole three of the five trail cameras the owner had up on the land," he said.

The stolen fireworks were for Marathon City Fun Days last weekend so the homeowner, a pyrotechnics expert, had to replace them.

If you have any information about these crimes contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.