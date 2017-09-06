Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Possible arsonist and fireworks thief

TOWN OF EASTON (WAOW) - The search is on in the Town of Easton for a possible arsonist and fireworks thief.

A fire destroyed an uninsured home on East Tower Road on Aug. 26 when the homeowner was gone, Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Dale Ruechel said.

"At the same time, someone stole a large amount of fireworks from a shed on the property and stole three of the five trail cameras the owner had up on the land," he said.

The stolen fireworks were for Marathon City Fun Days last weekend so the homeowner, a pyrotechnics expert, had to replace them.

If you have any information about these crimes contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on to www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org