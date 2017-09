MERRILL (WAOW) - Sebastian, a golden retriever/hound mix, is our Petsaver from the Lincoln County Humane Society for Wednesday.

Shelter volunteers say the nine-week-old puppy is high energy but very sweet.

His adoption fee is $210, which includes his vaccines and microchip. There is also a $100 deposit, which is refunded when he is neutered.

If you are looking for a female puppy, Sebastian's sister is also at the shelter in Merrill.

For more information about animals at LCHS call 715-536-3459 or check out the web site at www.furrypets.com