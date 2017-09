Authorities in Marathon County are looking for a man who they say approached young boys at a military show and made inappropriate comments, according to Det. Jim Armstrong.

Armstrong said the boys managed to get away from the man and report the incident.

Officials are looking for photos from the Motorama Military Vehicle Show on Sat., Aug. 12 event in Aniwa in order to identify the suspect. If you have any pictures, you're asked to contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The man is described as being white, between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, with a buzz cut, receding hairline and chipped front teeth. He was described to be wearing dark adidas running pants and a military green shirt with an inverted Jeep logo.