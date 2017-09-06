Ex-Tomahawk bus driver pleads not guilty in child abduction case

TOMAHAWK (WAOW) - A former bus driver with the Tomahawk School District pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three felonies accusing him of making sexual advances toward a 15-year-old girl on the last day of school last spring, according to online Lincoln County court records.

James Schmit, 51, is charged with child enticement, abduction of a child and stalking in the June 7 incident.

After entering the pleas, Schmit requested a different judge preside over his case, court records said. No trial date will be set until that change is made.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmit, a driver with the contractor for Tomahawk schools for 26 years, abducted the girl, drove to his house and caused her emotional distress that led to her becoming physically ill.

The girl told investigators Schmit befriended her when she rode on his bus route in years past and occasionally hugged her and gave her gifts, the complaint said.

On June 7, Schmit had the girl on his bus without permission from the school, the bus company or the girl's parents, the complaint said.

Schmit passed by the victim's home several times before bringing her to his home where he tried to get her to see his dog, the complaint said.

The girl insisted on returning home and was unharmed after the encounter, the complaint said.

Schmit told police that he also had his eye on an eighth grader and would watch the girl's basketball and softball teams at Tomahawk High School and become sexually aroused, the complaint said.