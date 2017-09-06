Mosinee woman, 36, charged with 7th OWI since 2004

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 36-year-old Mosinee woman was charged with her seventh offense of drunken driving, all in Marathon County since 2004, this one involving methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Michelle L. Brown was arrested Monday after police were sent to a department store in west Wausau on a report of a man dealing drugs in the parking lot, the complaint said.

Brown flunked field sobriety tests, telling an officer she was on medications for medical issues and took them about 10 minutes before driving a man to the parking lot to meet one of his friends, the complaint said.

Brown told investigators she was a "prior drug addict" who used cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana but the last time she used an illegal controlled substance was "when she got out of prison in July," the complaint said.

Brown refused to voluntarily agree to provide a sample of her blood at the hospital and an officer obtained a search warrant for it, the complaint said.

"Based off of my contacts with persons who were impaired on methamphetamine, I believed the driver was impaired on methamphetamine," an officer wrote in a police report.

Besides the operating while intoxicated charge, Brown was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while her driving privileges were revoked.

A judge ordered her jailed on a $5,000 signature bond.

Brown's most recent OWI conviction was in December 2013, the complaint said.