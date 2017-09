Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Texas, people in central Wisconsin continue to offer aid to the state.

It's not just individuals, but church groups and law enforcement agencies are still collecting items to send to impacted areas.

Two instructors with Mid-State Technical College have been assisting Texas in emergency management by distributing supplies.

"It's very important because those evacuees have been out of there homes for going on better than a week now, or close to a week now," said instructor Todd Eckes. "They're in places that don't have electricity, they don't have cell service, some of them still don't have running water."

Eckes said he is supposed to be in Texas for a total of two weeks.