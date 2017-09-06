Wausau couple rides out Hurricane Irma in Punta Cana

A Wausau couple honeymooning in Punta Cana is in the path of Hurricane Irma.

Tyler and Tanita Mills got to their destination on Monday, but had to evacuate their resort Wednesday afternoon.

"They made it sound like it was going to be pretty smooth, but there's probably easily a couple hundred people at the resort," said Tyler. "I guess nobody seemed too concerned."

The two were bussed roughly 40 minutes away from their resort.

"I don't feel as safe as we did at the resort," said Tyler. "They brought us up elevation to more on top of the mountain instead of right by the ocean obviously."

Tyler said the shelter they were taken to is an abandoned hotel.

"Each person got a plastic garbage bag with a sheet and pillow and you just pick your spot," said Tyler. "They're still in the process of boarding everything up."

The hurricane is expected to hit Punta Canta Wednesday evening and pick up overnight into Thursday.

"It's just starting to get a little windy and rainy now, so people don't seem to get too concerned yet," said Tyler. "It's pretty much unbearably hot in there, so I don't know if we'll sleep in the heat alone."

Tyler said the scariest part is being in a country that they don't know.

"Not speaking the local language, not knowing where you are if anything happened if you have to leave on your own," said Tyler. "It would definitely be very scary at that point, hopefully it doesn't come to that."

Tyler said they're trying to stay positive. They were told they should be back to their resort late Thursday afternoon. They hope to get a couple extra days added on to their trip.