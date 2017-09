The Wisconsin Red Cross is sending more than 20 volunteers to Florida before Hurricane Irma hits. Once the storm makes landfall, they'll send more volunteers.

There are still more than 100 Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers in Texas helping from Hurricane Harvey. The back-to-back natural disasters have stretched the Red Cross thin with many employees pulling double duty.

"It certainly is a challenge," said Wisconsin Red Cross spokesperson Barbara Behling. "We know our daily disasters happen every single day. We need to make sure we keep enough people back here to take care of those disasters as well."

Behling said with Hurricane Jose forming, this could turn in to a very dangerous, deadly and expensive hurricane season.