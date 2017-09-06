Mixed reactions to new upscale apartment complex in Wausau

A new upscale apartment complex is coming to Wausau's West Side, and the announcement sparked mixed reactions.

Swiderski announced plans this week to build a new luxury building on the corner of North 12th Avenue and Merrill Avenue.

On social media, people were quick to say it doesn't belong and prices are too high.

But Swiderski, along with city leaders, said Wausau needs more diverse housing options.

"Some folks will say that's really expensive," said Christian Schock, Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development. "Well, that's for that segment of the population."

"We feel the upscale market here in Wausau really has an under-served niche," added Jacqui Miller, Marketing and Real Estate Manager for Swiderski.

The project is set to break ground within the next week. It should be finished by the end of 2018.