Kimberly Lueck graduated Wausau West in 2007 with four-year varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, track and soccer. Now, she's headed to Tennessee to compete against athletes from across the globe.

Lueck will be participating in this year's World Championship Triathlon, where she will race against about 3,000 other athletes in her division.

Another Central Wisconsin racer will also be competing.

Tim Miller, who is a school teacher in Port Edwards, will be racing in the men's 45-49 age division.

The race takes place Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn.