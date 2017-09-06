Active Packers getting new faces acclimated quickly to team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers are weaving in a lot of new veterans this season.

The Packers at their core are a "draft-and-develop" team. But general manager Ted Thompson has brought in more veterans than usual to help fill holes or replenish depth.

The latest addition is defensive lineman Quinton Dial, who was expected to start practicing on Thursday. Dial was signed this week after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend.

Dial is a fifth-year veteran who will help back up second-year player Kenny Clark up front. He'll join fellow 49ers castoff Ahmad Brooks, an outside linebacker who joined the team this week.

Green Bay opens the season on Sunday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.