DeVos expected to share plans on Title IX enforcement

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to detail her plans Thursday for revising Obama administration guidance that governs how colleges handle sexual assault complaints.

The U.S. Education Department says DeVos will address Title IX enforcement in a speech at George Mason University's campus in Arlington, Virginia.

Title IX is a federal law that forbids discrimination in education based on sex. In recent years, it has been associated with efforts to address sexual assault and harassment at college campuses.

DeVos has said the Obama administration guidance on Title IX enforcement isn't working, suggesting it needs revisions.

The Obama administration's 2011 Dear Colleague letter laid out rules colleges must follow when responding to student complaints of sexual assault. Some critics say the rules went too far and harm students accused of misconduct.

