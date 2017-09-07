UPDATE: Fire at house where authorities try to arrest suspect

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A 27 News photographer on scene says a fire has started at a house in Monona where police are trying to arrest a suspect.



MONONA (WKOW) -- SWAT team members are outside of a house in Monona to help Madison police officers arrest a suspect.

This is happening at a home in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Avenue. Officers say SWAT team members have the house contained. Authorities could be heard over a loud speaker asking for the suspect to come out of the home.

People are not being allowed down Tecumseh Ave. as the situation is ongoing.

Police tell 27 News the situation started around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Terren Fry, who lives in the area, says she was out at a park with her family when suddenly a van pulled up and SWAT team members jumped out with guns and a police K9. She then took out her phone and started recording. "The moment I started filming it seemed like SWAT team members were just coming out of nowhere so we knew something serious was going on," Fry told 27 News.

According to our crew on scene, and the video recorded by Fry, police were calling out a man's name while trying to get the person to come out of the home. We know a suspect in a recent attempted homicide in Madison goes by that name, but authorities have not released details about who the suspect is or why this person is wanted. They also could not say whether the suspect was armed.