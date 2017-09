Snowplow drivers were put to the test on Wednesday in Lambeau Field's parking lot.

The 'Snowplow Roadeo' featured more than 100 drivers showing off their skills on an obstacle course.

The evaluation involved two parts; a written exam and vehicle inspection.

"Part of their normal work task is to do a pre-trip work inspection to make sure their vehicle is in correct operating condition. There are ten things wrong with the vehicle that the driver has to find during his pre-trip inspection," said Steve Grenier, Director of Public Works for Green Bay.

The two drivers who tested the best will advance to the Snowplow Roadeo Nationals in Colorado later this year.