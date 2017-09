Regular season Pack Attack is back!

Packers receiver Trevor Davis and a special guest to be named later will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for the week one show next Monday.

Davis is in his second year out of the University of California. He was a 5th round pick of the Packers last year and won the starting punt returner job during training camp. His preseason was highlighted by his punt return for a touchdown in the first exhibition game against the Eagles.

This is the first of four shows that Trevor will be joining us for this season. He will be bringing another player guest along with him each time.

We look forward to seeing you all out at Dale's Weston Lanes next Monday. The show will tape at 6:30 p.m. Catch the episode Tuesday on Newsline 9 at 6:30 p.m.