What you need to know about Irma, Jose and Katia

Three hurricanes are now churning in the Atlantic Basin: Irma, Jose, and Katia.

While having three hurricanes at the same time isn't common, it's also not unheard of. The last time there were three active hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin was back on September 16-17 of 2010 with Igor, Julia, and Karl in similar locations.

Igor and Julia were major hurricanes, both reaching Category 4 strength. By Friday morning, Hurricane Jose is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane, while Irma is expected to maintain it's Category 5 status until late Friday.

With three hurricanes looming, it's important to note that Irma is the only hurricane that is expected to impact the United States, contrast to back in 2010 when none of the three hurricanes threatened the U.S.

Irma is still maintaining Category 5 strength as of it's midday update, with sustained winds of 175 mph as it tracks north of the Dominican Republic. Irma has been a Category 5 hurricane for almost two and a half days, and may end up breaking the record of 3.25 days set back in 1932.

South Florida will start to feel the impacts of Irma during the day on Saturday, with the eye currently projected to come close to the Miami area by 8 a.m on Sunday.

At this point, Irma is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane, classified as Category 3 or higher, but it's a bit uncertain if Irma will make direct landfall onto Florida or track just off the eastern coast.

Regardless if it does or doesn't, it will make landfall around South Carolina or Georgia next Monday as an expected Category 3 storm. There have only been two times in recorded history that back to back major hurricanes have made landfall in the United States, with the most recent being in 2004 with Ivan and Jeanne.

As mentioned above, Hurricane Jose is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by Friday morning with winds of at least 111 mph.

Jose is not a threat to the United States, but it's current track has it heading for the Northern Leeward Islands before turning out to sea. This includes Barbuda where 95% of the island was destroyed after taking a direct hit from Irma Tuesday night.

Hurricane Katia is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 80 mph, and, like Harvey, is currently stationary. Katia is no threat to the United States, but is expected to make landfall in Eastern Mexico, north of Veracruz, late Friday night or Saturday morning as a Category 1 or 2.