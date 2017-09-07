Former Newsline 9 meteorologist prepares for Irma

A former Newsline 9 meteorologist is getting ready for storms in Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Meteorologist Rob Duns currently works in Fort Myers. He told Newsline 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew that he'll be bracing the storm at his station.

"The building standards, the building codes in Florida are much, much higher than anywhere else in the United States.” Duns said Thursday. “And this is the exact reason why, because these incredible hurricanes can hit us, and hit us pretty easily."

Duns said current Irma wind gusts are measuring at 200 mph. He equated that to EF5 level tornadoes.

People at NBC2 News told Duns the TV station was built to withstand Category 3 winds. As of Thursday afternoon, Irma is a Category 5 storm.

“Hopefully this thing won't be directly over Fort Myers,” Duns said.

Even if the hurricane hits the east coast of Florida, as it is currently tracking, there could still be force winds on the western side of the state near Fort Myers, according to Duns.

For the area that Duns lives in, that could be a problem.

Last week a tropical wave stalled over Lee County, Fla. Leaving the area with 17 inches or rain over the course of four days.

“The flooding was just unbelievable,” Duns said. “In fact, some communities in Fort Myers are still flooded from the rain two weeks ago.”

He said a substantial amount of rain there could make the flooding issues in that part of southwest Florida much worse.

As for what to expect? Duns said models continue to change, making predicting where the eye of Irma will go hard.

“It's just impossible to say right now where that eye wall is going to go,” Duns said.

No matter how badly the storm hits, Duns said he'll be ready and thanked Justin Loew and Tony Schumacher for all they taught him during his time here in Wausau.

“The experience of working with you two guys in situations like the tornadoes we had, that has been very very helpful in calming me down and helping me to get a good perspective on how to communicate this really important information to people down here in Florida,” Duns said.

From everyone at Newsline 9, we wish Rob Duns the best of luck as he and southern Florida brace the impending storm.